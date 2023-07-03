Huawei Watch 4 Pro review: a solid smartwatch with a superior bracelet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on the looking to get one of the best smartwatches on your wrist, it's fair to say there's a lot of choice. Arguably the most popular choice is one of the many Apple Watch models on the market. Those only work with iPhones, though.

Other options on the market only work with Android phones, with only a handful able to work with both. That's true of the watch we're testing today – the Huawei Watch 4 Pro.

So, is it worth your hard earned cash? Lets find out.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Huawei Watch 4 Pro review: Pricing

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro retails for £549.99 in the UK. That's for the model on the titanium bracelet. Opting for the model on the brown leather or blue composite straps will only set you back £499.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Huawei Watch 4 Pro review: Features

The Watch 4 Pro packs a decent spec sheet in. The model I have here for review features an aerospace-grade titanium bracelet and case. That's paired with a spherical sapphire glass screen, which covers a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen.

It features an IP68 resistance rating for dust and water resistance. It's also rated for 5ATM of water resistance, and is good for 30m of free diving. That should make the watch ready for just about anything you can throw at it.

Battery life is rated at four and a half days, with up to 21 days in Ultra-long battery life mode. Charge time is rated at 90 minutes for a full charge.

One thing this watch doesn't have is access to the Google app store. As with all Huawei products, they use their own operating system and app store. That does mean that some familiar apps won't be available, though there are a lot of alternatives.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Huawei Watch 4 Pro review: Performance

In use, the Watch 4 Pro is impressive. The health tracking functionality is really intuitive, and offers deep insights. I particularly like the Health Glance feature. It makes it super easy to get a quick look at your wellbeing.

There's a great range of workouts onboard too. That includes commonplace ones like walking and running as well as a handful of more unusual ones. There are settings for driving range use and triathlons, for example.

The workouts section also features a section for different running courses. They target different kinds of results like fat burning and aerobic endurance. There's even an AI running coach setting which can learn from your workout habits to create a personalised plan.

The display is really impressive on this watch. It's a 1.5-inch AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate. It's clear and detailed, with smooth motion. That's aided by the sapphire crystal, which is gently domed. It gives the whole dial a 3D appearance which gives faces a real depth.

For me, the standout feature on this watch is the bracelet. It's well finished and lightweight, and feels effortlessly comfortable in use. The real standout, though, is how easy it is to adjust. There's no need for tools to remove links – simply pull the quick release tab and remove them to fit. It took me about 10 seconds to remove a link for a good fit.

The same can be said for the connection between the case and the bracelet. There, a quick release button allows you to pull the two apart. It's a really effortless system, and should make re-sizing and changing your watch strap easier than ever.

Having handled a wide range of watches, this is something I really hope to see permeate further into the industry. Sizing a watch bracelet can be a painfully tedious process, and requires a host of specific tools. This changes that, with a brilliantly elegant solution.

One issue I do have it the size, though. At 48mm across, it's positively gargantuan. Plus, with no smaller option in the range, there's no alternative for those with slimmer wrists. In use, I found it to be just barely manageable, and I'd almost certainly opt for a smaller case size if it were available.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Huawei Watch 4 Pro review: Verdict

There's no denying that the Huawei Watch 4 Pro is a good smartwatch. It has a wealth of really great health and fitness tracking which is the bread and butter of a device like this. Top that off with a beautiful dial and a really impressive bracelet, and it's fair to say this is a quality product.

There are, of course, some caveats. The most obvious is the lack of familiar software. Some will be able to look past that, but others may find it a nuisance. I have to say, in use it was really no bother, but I don't have any third-party apps which I use regularly. If you do, it might be a little more of a stumbling block.

If you just want a stylish, competent smartwatch, this is definitely worthy of a place on your list.