Nothing Phone (1) users just got a great free software upgrade

Android phone fans will be very familiar with the Nothing Phone (1). The minimalist industrial brand, founded by former OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei, has proven itself to be quite the disruptor, offering one of the best cheap phones on the market right now.

There's even rumours of a second handset, the Nothing Phone (2), coming later this year. That one is being pegged as a more premium offering, with expectations of a competitor to devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Google Pixel 7.

Pei has a relatively unique approach to running a tech company. There seems to be no hurry to be the first to an update, or to release a new handset once a year on a rigid schedule like other brands. Instead, the focus is on doing it right – definitely a commendable attitude.

It's why Android 13 took so long to appear on the phone. Billed as Nothing OS 1.5, the companies' take on Google's form was released in a beta form in December – some four months after Android 13 was initially released.

Now, the stable version is available, meaning all Nothing Phone users are able to enjoy the benefits of the upgrade, without fear of bugs and broken features. Currently, the stable version appears to be being offered to those who were part of the beta program itself, but the wider population of users should see it soon after.

It's a great upgrade, too. There's new weather app, custom designed by Nothing, as well as a custom display for volume controls, allowing users to mix the volume of different parts of the system, for full control. Elsewhere, app loading speed is 50% faster, and self-repair feature means that the phone itself should be capable of lasting even longer.