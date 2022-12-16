Nothing Phone (1) users just got a brilliant free software upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Android 13 is nothing new in the world of Android phones, with the latest version of Google's software offering being unveiled back in August. It's been slowly rolling out to all kinds of devices, and that list now includes the Nothing Phone (1).

The UK-based tech start-up has begun releasing the Nothing OS 1.5 beta to users. The update is Nothing's take on the Android 13 operating system, and features a host of new apps and features.

For starters, users will get an all-new weather app. The skin is exactly what you'd expect from Nothing, with minimalism very clearly the brief. The app is mostly in black and white, with odd splashes of red to accent certain areas.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Next up, there's a change to the volume control. Users can now open a more detailed mixer to adjust the volume of different sounds with greater ease. Users can independently adjust the level of calls, notifications and alarms, to ensure that only the stuff you want to hear, gets heard.

There's also a new Bluetooth pop-up window, which allows you to quickly change the settings for Bluetooth devices connected to the phone. Plus there's a QR code scanner in the quick access settings menu, and a new look for the media control centre, too.

Elsewhere, app loading speed gets a 50% boost, new colour themes have been added to the Material You customisation tool, and a new self-repair feature means that your phone should continue to run like new for longer. It works by periodically clearing any unused cache and expired system dumps.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Currently, the update is being rolled out to those who signed up for the public beta. It's being done in stages, so users may have to wait a few days before they get the opportunity to upgrade.

For anyone who didn't sign up, the full update is expected in early 2023, so keep your eyes peeled in the new year for more.