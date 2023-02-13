Samsung's best budget phones for 2023 deliver serious bang for your buck

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and A33 are great value Android phones, and among the best cheap phones you can buy. But if you're in the market for a new Android phone you might want to wait: their successors are imminent and the leaked specifications look very impressive.

The latest leak comes via WinFuture.de, which has published specifications of the incoming Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G. Both phones have very similar specs but come in different sizes: the A34 has a 6.6-inch display, while the A54 has a 6.4-inch display.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G

The displays of both phones are Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rates and Full HD+ resolution. But there are different chipsets inside.

The Galaxy A34 gets a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. That's teamed with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a microSD slot. The A54 also gets a choice of 128GB or 256GB and has a microSD slot, but its RAM is 8MB and the processor is Samsung's new Exynos 1380 processor.

The appearance of an Exynos is slightly surprising given that the Galaxy S23 range has gone all-in on Snapdragons instead. But more affordable phones don't need to push the performance and stamina envelope quite as much as their more premium siblings.

In terms of camera you're looking at a 48/8/5MP setup on the A34 with a 13MP selfie shooter and 4K video recording. The A54 gets 50/12/5MP main cameras, a 32MP selfie shooter and the ability to shoot 4K with the front camera as well as the rear.

Both phones also get 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, 5,000mAh batteries and fast charging. The A32 has Wi-Fi 5 and a headphone jack, while the 54 has Wi-Fi 6 and no headphone socket.

Both phones' launch dates haven't been announced just yet, but prices are expected to be around 400 Euro (£350 before tax) for the A34 and around €500 (£440).