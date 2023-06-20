Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 suddenly sounds more appealing after price leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung has an event taking place at the end of July, which looks set to unveil a whole host of new devices. Chief among them is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. That device will be the new flagship for Samsung's range of foldable phones.

Now, rumours are suggesting it could be an even more appealing handset. According to Tech_Reve on Twitter, the Z Fold 5 could undercut the pricing of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

That's massive news. It's fair to say that picking up a book-style foldable is no spur of the moment decision. The Z Fold 4 retails at £1,649 in the UK. The recently released Google Pixel Fold usurps that, starting at £1,749. They're unquestionably some of the most expensive devices you can buy right now.

Also worthy of note is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The same leak notes that device will maintain the same price as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

If Samsung can buck the trend for ever-rising prices, it could be a big deal. While competitors are releasing strong devices, Samsung still reigns supreme. That's likely down to a combination of brand recognition and longevity in the space. Samsung produced some of the first commercially available folding phones, and have continued to update the range since.

There's no guarantee that this will be the case. The leaker did note that this is an early plan, and is subject to change. But I certainly hope they can pull it off. Particularly in the weeks following the release of the Pixel Fold – which stunned onlookers with an eye-watering price tag – being able to reduce the cost would be a real statement.

There's also no indication of how far reduced the price may be. Don't expect miracles – it's unlikely they'll be putting it out for £1,100, for example. But I could see them aiming for a round figure, like £1,500. If that is the case, the Z Fold range would represent remarkably better value than before.

We don't have too long to wait for confirmation, either. With the event pencilled in for the last week of July, we're just five weeks away from the unveiling, where all will be revealed.