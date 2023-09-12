OnePlus 12 could be coming much sooner than expected - and sounds great

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While all the hullabaloo right now might be about a certain fruit-based phone, let's not forget fans of the best Android phones, because OnePlus certainly hasn't.

According to MySmartPrice, we could be treated to OnePlu's next flagship, the OnePlus 12, very soon. That's apparently alongside a host of other products the firm is working on. Most people join a gym in January but it seems like OnePlus is doing something equally productive with the OnePlus Pad Go and a new pair of OnePlus earbuds launching globally alongside the OnePlus 12. That's quite the start to 2024.

That's a month earlier than the OnePlus 11 that launched in February this year, but it doesn't look like OnePlus has been tight for time. Tipster Yogesh Brar expects an 'Early 2024' release for the phone and has revealed what sounds like some very tempting specs.

OnePlus 12R (Ace3)- 6.7" 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2- 50MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 32MP (Tele)- 16MP selfie- Android 14, OxygenOS 14- Stereo speakers- Alert slider- 5,500mAh battery, 100W chargingLaunch: Early 2024September 11, 2023 See more

For me, the standout specs from Brar's tweet definitely relate to the battery. A 5,500 mAh battery capacity is a hefty bump up from the 5000 mAh we normally see on flagship-level phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Coupled with the incredible battery efficiency of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this could be a phone with almighty endurance. OnePlus has been famous for its fast charging speeds and the OnePus 12 will supposedly have a rapid 100W charger too.

What does seem concerning however is the camera specs. The OnePlus 11 was a mixed bag with excellent point-and-shoot functionality, but disappointing optical zoom. It also had a strong 32MP selfie camera, but this leak suggests that the OnePlus 12 will be dropping to a 16MP front camera. Of course it's camera software that also has a big impact on photo quality, but on paper at least this is disappointing.

Of course, our expectations will change depending on the price of the phone, with OnePlus having previously offered some of the best-value handsets on the market.