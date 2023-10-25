OnePlus 12 will have one of the brightest displays around

OnePlus' upcoming flagship shouldn't be too far away and new information is coming thick and fast. We've had rumours covering the likes of a massive charging speed upgrade, but this latest news comes straight from OnePlus itself.

The OnePlus 12 is the successor to one of the best Android phones and it sounds like OnePlus is working hard to keep that streak up. Its incoming flagship (expected in early 2024) has been confirmed to feature a super bright display measuring 2600 nits. Revealed at a BOE event held in China, not only did the world get its first official sighting of the phone we also were treated to plenty of exciting details about it.

2600 nits is a fair chunk more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 2000 nits offering (although slightly less than the OnePlus Open) but the good news doesn't stop there. OnePlus has confirmed that the 2K display dubbed "Oriental Screen" will last twice as long as other OLED displays and offer record-breaking levels of eye safety.



This all sounds very promising, as does the news that the OnePlus 12 will support the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If OnePlus can pull their usual magic and keep the price lower than other flagship rivals, we could have something very special on our hands.

We just hope that OnePlus has fixed our other main worry about the OnePlus 11, the camera zoom, which would make it a pretty much essential choice for Android users. Interestingly at the event, the camera bump was kept strictly under wraps, perhaps something similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetra-prism lens is in the works?

In terms of when we could see the OnePlus 12, our money is on a late 2023 launch in China and then a late January/ early February global release. We can't wait to get hands-on and bring you our opinion.