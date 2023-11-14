Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra renders show the biggest changes will be internal

For anyone hoping for a significant design overhaul for the flagship model in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, we're sorry to report it's looking highly unlikely.

Fresh renders claiming to show the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have emerged on X via reliable leaker Ice Universe, and the changes shown are pretty minimal.

The most striking new addition to the Galaxy S24 Ultra over its predecessor is a distinctly squarer body with what appears to be an aluminium (or is that titanium) frame running round the circumference of the large display. This frame accentuates the sharper corners of the handset.

Elsewhere, things are pretty much identical to the S23 Ultra. The volume and power keys reside on the right of the handset, and on the rear the five sensor layout is the same, with three larger cameras positioned vertically, next to two smaller sensors with the flash between them.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Back to the front of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the front-facing camera resides at the top of the display in a central position - again, just like the S23 Ultra.

The renders don’t show us the top or bottom edges, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to include space to store the S Pen stylus within its body, plus there will also be a USB-C port for charging.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra be a minor upgrade?

The leaked renders don't suggest much in the way of an external overhaul for Samsung's premium smartphone, but rumours do point to significant upgrades internally for the Ultra and the other two handsets tipped to be part of the Galaxy S24 series.

In recent weeks we've seen reports that the Galaxy S24 series will feature Samsung's new 'Galaxy AI' smarts , an upgraded screen , the latest top-tier chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung, and some rather nifty camera tricks . The trio of phones could even arrive in a new range of colour options .

While the renders look convincing and come from a source with a decent track record, Ice Universe notes this leak is "the closest rendering of the S24 Ultra", which leaves the door ajar for minor design tweaks on the final version - rumoured to launch in early 2024. As usual then, it's worth taking these renders with just a pinch of salt.