Samsung Galaxy Ring said to cost as much as a PlayStation 5

Quick Summary Samsung is expected to fully reveal its Galaxy Ring during Unpacked on 10 July, but a leak has revealed price and availability details early. It claims the Galaxy Ring could cost €449 and be available from 19 July.

Samsung is only days away from its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, showcasing the latest models within the company's foldable phones and wearables offering.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is also rumoured to fully reveal the Galaxy Ring, which Samsung previously teased during MWC 2024. And it is there that we're expected to find out a whole lot more about it – including pricing and availability.

However, ahead of the launch event on 10 July, a report has appeared from Dealabs (via 9to5Google) claiming that the Galaxy Ring will start at €449 in France. At the time of writing, that would directly convert to around £379, though with no official price confirmation as yet, that could of course swing to around the £350 or £400 mark in the UK.

The report also said the Galaxy Ring would be available from 19 July, but again, take that with a pinch of salt as there's no official word from Samsung on the price and availability front as yet, nor is there expected to be until Unpacked.

What Samsung has previously revealed about the Galaxy Ring is that it will come in three colours, comprising silver, black and gold, and nine sizes ranging from 5 to 13.

Samsung's VP of digital health, Dr. Hon Pak also mentioned sleep insights based on heart rate, movement and respiratory indicators to The Verge during MWC, and a partnership with Natural Cycles extending to the Galaxy Ring from the Galaxy Watch series was also talked about.

The Oura Ring already has a partnership with Natural Cycles allowing for cycle tracking and fertility predictions, which would mean the Galaxy Ring and Oura are direct competitors, just in case that wasn't already clear.

But, the Oura Ring starts at £299, with a monthly subscription then costing £5.99 a month or £69.99 a year. The report revealing the pricing for the Galaxy Ring doesn't mention a subscription fee for Samsung's offering.

We expect Samsung to reveal more details on the Galaxy Ring during Unpacked on 10 July, including official pricing and availability. If the rumours are anything to go by though, the Galaxy Ring could cost you more than a PS5 Digital Edition.