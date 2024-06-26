Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official – launch date of Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 revealed

Quick Summary Samsung has officially announced its next major Galaxy Unpacked event. It will take place on 10 July 2024 and will debut a whole host of new Galaxy devices, including the company's forthcoming foldables.

After months of speculation, Samsung has finally confirmed the date of its next major launch event. The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place in Paris on Wednesday 10 July at 3pm CEST (local time).

It will unveil its latest foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra wearables, and likely two models of in-ear headphones – the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro.

Last year's equivalent event was held in Korea (with T3 in attendance) but it's being switched to France's capital this time around as Samsung is a headline sponsor of the Olympics, which are also being held there this summer.

The location, date and time were revealed in a video invite posted on YouTube. The event will also be streamed live there (and on T3 closer the time), plus Samsung's own websites.

As well as the highly anticipated devices, Samsung will focus heavily on Galaxy AI during this year's event.

Its AI suite of tools was launched alongside the Galaxy S24 family of phones in January, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sporting the most advanced features. These are expected to be including on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 handsets too.

Indeed, we expect to find out more about new AI features that could arrive soon, too. This might include Google Gemini integration as each device's primary digital assistant.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI," the company said in a statement.

T3 will be at the event in Paris to bring you all the latest on the myriad of devices due to launch. We'll also bring you all the news throughout the day and on the build up, so join us for super-sized Samsung shenanigans on 10 July 2024.