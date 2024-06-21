Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra confirmed – 47mm LTE model appears on official website

Quick Summary Samsung has unwittingly confirmed its next flagship smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Designed to go up against the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it was listed on a Samsung support page before being taken down again.

It was revealed recently that Samsung plans to take on the Apple Watch Ultra with its own premium smartwatch. It appeared online as part of an uncorroborated picture leak, and we were given a name – Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Well, that part was almost right, it seems, as Samsung itself has gotten into the leak game, too. It has posted the full name for its new device on an official support page.

Before the page was taken down again, it revealed that there will indeed be a flagship wearable in its lineup, but it won't carry the numeric identifier. It'll just be called "Galaxy Watch Ultra".

We also learned that it will sport LTE connectivity (naturally) and a 47mm form factor.

The listing had appeared on the website of Samsung Canada and was spotted by 91Mobiles before being removed again. It also reportedly appeared briefly on other regional sites too.

91Mobiles managed to grab a screenshot or two as validation. The smartwatch carries the model number SM-L705F.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

It is far from the only device to have been spotted on an alleged Samsung website in recent times. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones were also spotted online – this time on the site of Samsung Kazakhstan.

(Image credit: UnironicallyMe37 / Reddit / Future)

In addition, multiple renders and images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have been popping up, as we head towards a currently unannounced Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

Then, of course, Samsung has not been shy in giving us glimpses and details of its all-new product, the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

At this rate, there'll be nothing left to launch.

We're looking forward to finding out more on the Galaxy Watch Ultra though, and how it'll shape up to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If the leaked images we've seen so far are anything to go by, it could be a serious contender to be one of the best smartwatches on the market. Especially if the leaked price of around £100 less than Apple's equivalent turns out to be true.

It's one to watch for sure (pun entirely intended).