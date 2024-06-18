Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra renders show a design choice Apple Watch Ultra owners will find familiar

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra looks to rival Apple's flagship smartwatch. It will reportedly sport a chunky design and enhanced protection over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung is looking to shake-up its Galaxy Watch offering as it approaches launch at Galaxy Unpacked – expected to take place on 10 July at an event in Paris.

We've been hearing details about a Galaxy Watch Ultra variant for some time and the latest leak from Tim Tom O on X gives us another look at this interesting device.

Samsung has offered a variety of Galaxy Watch models over the past few years. That's seen Classic and Sport options, a range of features – like built-in cameras in the early versions – and some important models, like the Galaxy Watch 4 which was instrumental in getting WearOS 4 out there and changing the direction of Android smartwatches.

With the Galaxy Watch 7 launch approaching, it looks like we're going to be getting a number of devices. There's been talk of the Galaxy Watch FE (thought to be a Galaxy Watch 4 update), but more interesting is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. This is thought to be a response to Apple's Watch Ultra, even down to the coloured button on the side, shown in the most recent leaks as orange.

That's highly reminiscent of Apple's top device. But that's not all: the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra appears to have a more substantial build, moving from Samsung's favoured round design to something squarer. That gives it a chunky aesthetic, with rumours coming from 91mobiles that the case will be titanium.

That shouldn't be a surprise: titanium appears to be material du jour for the likes of Apple and Samsung, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra using titanium for its frame.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is said to come in white and dark grey colours. Elsewhere, the display is said to offer 3,000 nits brightness (and could be Micro OLED), while a sapphire crystal layer will protect the face. Waterproofing is said to be up to 100m, so it's packing in some fairly solid credentials.

All of this is likely to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra hit a new premium price point for Samsung, while also making the range a little more exciting. The design is particularly exciting and we've previously likened it to the Panerai Luminor or Patak Phillippe Nautilus, so there's a hint of the luxury here too.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is thought to cost around $700 (£550), which could be double the price of the regular Galaxy Watch 7 model. Still, if it delivers on its promises, it would be one of the best smartwatches of the year.