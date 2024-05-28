Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 renders show off a classy design upgrade

Quick Summary Design renders have leaked for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. They showcase a redesigned case, with a much more classy appearance.

If there is one part of the technology market which has grown significantly in the last decade or so, it's the smartwatch. The market has grown significantly, and is now a must have for millions of people.

If you use an Android phone, one of the best options out there is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The Korean brand has continually made slight improvements, with brilliant specs on both the software and hardware fronts.

Now, renders have leaked for the next generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. In particular, these are said to show off the Watch 7 Ultra – a top spec model which could also be released this year.

The most significant change here is the squircle case shape. That's a marked change from the norm for the brand, which has traditionally utilised a circular design. That's still present in the dial itself, but the outer case is much more squared.

Many may suggest that's an Apple Watch-esque design. For me, though, it first evoked an image of some stylish luxury watches. My eye quickly saw resemblance to iconic timepieces like the Panerai Luminor and – to a lesser degree – the Patek Phillippe Nautilus.

It's clearly an en vogue design choice, too. Sticking with watches, we've seen models like the Spinnaker Hull Chronograph and the Pininfarina Senso which use a similar design. It even infiltrated the phone market, with the Honor Magic 6 Pro utilising the shape for its camera cutout.

The Watch 7 series is set for some pretty significant upgrades, too. A new chip is likely, which will hopefully offer some added power and efficiency, while a battery boost is also slated.

All of that adds up to a really exciting product offering. With an expected launch in the next couple of months, we'll be keeping a close eye on further rumours in the lead up.