Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to come with a major battery boost

Quick Summary Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to have 15W wireless charging, 50% faster than Galaxy Watch 6. It may also come with a new 3nm chip and a square design.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at Galaxy Unpacked in July. As is often the case with Samsung launches, a lot of information has already found its way into the public domain - with the latest leak likely to please smartwatch buyers.

According to information uncovered by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Watch 7 will have a battery boost coming its way. Not in the capacity of the battery - which might happen but hasn't been confirmed - but in the charging. Documents from the FCC reveal that there will be support for 15W wireless charging.

Although we're some way from confirmation of the devices, the details suggest that one of the Galaxy Watch models will offer 15W charging. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 6 supported 10W charging, so this is a 50 per cent increase in charging rate. That should mean that you can top-up the device faster. The Galaxy Watch 6 takes just over an hour to charge, but with faster charging, you might be able to charge it while you have a shower, for example, making everyone's life easier.

There are expected to be a number of different models of Galaxy Watch launched in July 2024, potentially including a Galaxy Watch FE model with a slightly lower spec. Details from the same source suggest that this will have 5W wireless charging, which takes you all the way back to the speeds offered by the Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Apart from faster charging for the battery, what else do we think we know about the forthcoming Samsung wearable? Well it could be powered by the 3nm Exynos W1000 hardware - with Samsung using a new naming strategy for its wearable chips. Samsung has used Exynos since the Watch 4, and the latest chip is expected to be more power efficient, while also reducing power consumption.

There has also been the suggestion that we might see a square design for the Galaxy Watch, aping Apple Watch - just like Huawei has done with the Watch Fit 3. Arguably, however, you could say that Samsung is returning to a squared design, as the original Galaxy Gear was squared rather than round.

Samsung might also be preparing a MicroLED display for the new Watch. This would be a departure for a brand that has pushed AMOLED so widely, but MicroLED is being positioned as the display technology of the future, and starting on the small screen could be a smart move for Samsung.

We're expecting to see a lot more leaks as we approach the expected July launch date for these devices, but there could be some big changes coming.