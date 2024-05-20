New Panerai Luminor GMT has a gargantuan power reserve which you won't believe

The watch will keep running for over a week without winding

The Panerai Luminor Dieci Giorni GMT
(Image credit: Panerai)
Quick Summary

Panerai has just unveiled its newest timepiece.

The watch packs in a cool array of complications, plus an astronomical power reserve.

In the world of the best watches, tastes change pretty quickly. Sure there are some timeless pieces, but others tend to slip in and out of fashion, meaning what is popular one year may not be in another.

That's certainly true of Panerai. Once the brand of choice for many, they're now enjoying a spell outside of the limelight.

Don't think they're just resting on their laurels, though. The brand has just unveiled its latest timepiece – the Panerai Luminor Diece Giorni GMT.

Those of you with a little GCSE Italian in your back pocket might have noticed the name of this model gives away its number one feature. Diece Giorni translates to ten days in English, which is the level of power reserve on offer.

That's really impressive. While power reserves have been creeping up across the board, around 80 hours is still considered to be a good amount. Many don't even go that far, and now Panerai has smashed that.

You'll find a 44mm case on this model, crafted from stainless steel and beautifully polished to give a luxury appearance. The case shape is the iconic Panerai squircle, complete with an oversized crown guard.

The dial is a gorgeous blue hue, with a brushed sun-ray pattern. Arabic numerals at the 12, 6 and 9 o'clock positions are married with line indices elsewhere, and a date window at the 3 o'clock position.

The 9 o'clock position also houses a sub-dial with a small seconds indicator and an AM/PM indicator. Of course, there's also a GMT hand on the central canon. That is colour matched with the AM/PM indicator hand.

Inside, a P.2003 calibre movement keeps things ticking away. That's visible through a sapphire caseback, giving users a look at the mechanism inside. That doesn't affect the ruggedness, though, with 100m of water resistance on offer from this watch.

Staff Writer

