This Panerai Submersible has a striking tourbillon and intricate openwork dial

At Watches and Wonders, Panerai has expanded its popular Submersible collection with multiple new novelties, in partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing race. The new novelties all have ‘Luna Rossa’ in their titles, and are nautical-themed and inspired by explorers.

Panerai became the official sponsor of the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailboat race in 2019. Its expansive Submersible collection has been dubbed “the sea spirit of Panerai” with its bold designs, high-tech materials and strong water resistance. Now with its Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli partnership in mind, Panerai has unveiled new novelties that are designed to immerse wearers into the world of sailing.

The most exciting new watch from Panerai is the Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition PAM01405. Set to officially debut in the lead-up to the America’s Cup final in July, this watch marks the first Submersible in 45mm to feature a tourbillon complication and to merge a tourbillon with the Carbotech material.

The 45mm case is made of Carbotech, a composite material based on carbon fibre that pays homage to the composition of a Luna Rossa boat hull. Not only is the material extremely lightweight but it’s resistant to corrosion and extreme conditions so it’s ideal for adventuring.

The tourbillon of the Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition completes a horizontal rotation every 30 seconds and rotates on a perpendicular balance wheel. With black, white and red accents, including the hour, minutes and bezel, the watch dial looks extremely intricate with its openwork display.

(Image credit: Panerai)

With a 4-day power reserve and 30 bar water resistance, the Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition showcases a night and day indication and 24-hour GMT function. A truly unique timepiece, the Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition will be hard to get your hands on, as it’s limited to just 20 pieces.

During this week’s Watches and Wonders event, Panerai will also be showcasing other Luna Rossa timepieces, including the Submersible Luna Rossa PAM01565 and the Luna Rossa QuarantaQuattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech. These watches look a little similar, aside from the sizes, colours and construction, of which the latter uses a new Ti-Ceramitech material.

The Submersible Luna Rossa has a 42mm brushed steel case that contains a unidirectional rotating steel bezel that rotates counterclockwise. Powered by the automatic P.900 movement that measures 28mm, the movement is the slimmest automatic calibre in Panerai’s portfolio, and offers a three-day power reserve.

With a somewhat similar design, the Submersible Luna Rossa QuarantaQuattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech also uses the P.900 calibre, a bidirectional rotation and balance wheel, and three-day power reserve. What sets it apart is its use of Ti-Ceramitech material that took seven years for Paneria to research and develop.

The Ti-Ceramitech material makes up the 44mm case of the Submersible Luna Rossa QuarantaQuattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech watches, and gives the watch its blue colour inspired by the open water. It can withstand high pressure and temperatures, and is water resistant up to 50 bar. This version of the Submersible Luna Rossa is also available in a blue dial or white dial.