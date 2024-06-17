Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 variants and prices leak early

Quick Summary Leaked details on Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Watch 7 range include pricing. It is claimed that the standard Galaxy Watch 7 will be priced from $299, while a new Ultra model with start at $699.

Samsung is having a hard time keeping its product launches under lock and key at the moment, and more details have just tumbled out about its forthcoming flagship smartwatches.

Fresh from the launch of the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE last week, attention is turning to when the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup will arrive, and what the different models will cost when they do.

A new report from 91mobiles has indicated that the standard watch will come in a few new colours. It says that the Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in Marble Grey, ⁠Cream White, and ⁠Forest Green. The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, meanwhile, will reportedly offer a Titanium Grey option, too.

This latter will reportedly be a new variant – an Ultra model to rival the Apple Watch Ultra and offer the same sort of advantage, with a bigger battery and a noticeably higher price tag to go with it.

Speaking of prices, that's the other half of 91mobiles' report – it's had details of US pricing provided to it.

To start off with, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will apparently cost somewhere in the region of $299 to $310, or roughly £235-245. That will probably end up meaning exactly $299 since that was the Galaxy Watch 6's price.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, meanwhile, will come in at around $699 to $710 (around £550), marking a chunky upgrade but still a cheaper option compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which starts at £799.

All of this is useful intel ahead of any reveal, giving us a sense of what Samsung's aiming at with each watch, but we're also now closing in on the expected date of that reveal itself. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is widely expected to fall on or around 10 July this year, now just a few weeks away.

Whether more details about the watches will leak before that point is anyone's guess, although those leaks would have to be increasingly granular to actually tell us more - or to involve visual assets so we can see, for example, what the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will actually look like.

After all, it could be a chunkier beast, in the same way that Apple's Ultra line is, or it might end up being more of a middle ground.