Samsung Galaxy Watch FE official – a more affordable smartwatch for "everyday wellness"

Rik Henderson
Quick Summary

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Watch FE, a cheaper alternative for its smartwatch range that includes many of the key features as other, more expensive devices.

It'll be available from 21 June 2024 in the UK, priced at £199.

Although we're still awaiting news on a couple of new flagship smartwatches from Samsung, which are likely to launch at the next Galaxy Unpacked in July, the Korean manufacturer has surprised us in advance with another wearable announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a more affordable smartwatch that's aimed at those who want advanced features, but don't have the budget for the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 7 devices.

It first popped up in a leaked listing on Amazon, which revealed some details at the time. However, we now have official specs and a feature list.

The watch is powered by Samsung's own Exynos W920 dual-core chipset and 1,5GB of RAM. It sports 16GB of storage and runs WearOS (albeit with some Samsung modifications).

Just one size is available – 40mm – and it comes in three colours – black, pink gold, and silver. There's a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 396 x 396. The display features always-on tech, so you won't have to raise your arm just to see the time.

Its 247mAh battery will likely last all day between charges, although that depends on usage, while LTE (cellular), Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi are on board for wireless connectivity.

There are plenty of sensors built into the Galaxy Watch FE, including a propietary BioActive Sensor, for optical heart-rate, electric heart and bioelectrical impedence analysis. There are other motion sensors included too, to track other fitness activities.

Samsung is big on its wellness messaging these days, with the dedicated Galaxy Ring also on its way, and as such has included over 100 different workouts on the watch. Blood pressure and ECG monitoring is available too, along with sleep tracking.

The watch also supports other Samsung apps and services, such as Samsung Wallet for contactless payments and Find My Phone functionality to help discover a lost device.

It'll be available in the UK from 21 June and other global markets also this summer, priced at £199.

