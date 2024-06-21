Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 revealed on retail site – not just an AirPods clone

Quick Summary Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have appeared online again, this time via a Korean retail site. They show the same AirPods-style design but with a few Samsung flourishes.

Samsung is yet to formally announce its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event but it had better hurry up – there won't be anything left to announce at this rate.

Just about every device expected to be unveiled has leaked already, some many times over. That includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, the manufacturer's new earbuds.

Images of the prospective in-ears have appeared online over the last few weeks, showing a redesign that could be described as Apple-esque. Different sources have suggested that each bud will sport AirPod-like stem for better connectivity – something that's not been a constant with the range before.

Now we have an even clearer look at the Galaxy Buds 3 thanks to @Teqhnikacross (via The Verge), who claims to have found them listed on Korean retail site Coupang.

갤럭시 버즈3의 제품 이미지가 쿠팡에서 발견되었습니다. pic.twitter.com/aCWUEyigVdJune 20, 2024

While the buds pictured are allegedly the Galaxy Buds 3, it's believed the Buds 3 Pro will look the same – just have improved capabilities.

It's also worth noting that the second image posted by the leaker has a different manufacturer name on the front of the case. That's because, we understand, it's of a third-party protective shell, which is maybe why the retail listing appeared in the first place

(Image credit: @TEQHNIKACROSS)

As for the buds themselves, yes, there are some similarities to AirPods and, in particular, the Apple AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Buds 3 look to be more angular. They are also in silver rather than white.

Samsung is far from the first brand to adopt a stem design for its earbuds, although it's funny how customers and the tech industry in general was sceptical about the aesthetic when the first AirPods appeared.

Most importantly, the technology has been proven to work and work well, so we'd much rather have a small arm dangling out of our ears if the connectivity is more stable.

Hopefully, we'll see the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro in-ears launch soon, with smart money on 10 July for the next Unpacked. We'll keep you informed either way.