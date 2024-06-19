Yep, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 really do look like AirPods – packaging leak reveals all

Quick summary Samsung's next earbuds have leaked again, this time via retail packaging. We can see their new design with stems and glean some features from the box, too.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 have once again leaked, fresh on the heels of the reveal that they'd have a new AirPods-like design.

This time around 91mobiles has got hold of images of the retail packaging for the wireless earbuds, giving us the most comprehensive look so far at how they'll shape up, and what they now look like.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The box shows the earbuds' new design pretty clearly, including that newly-added stem and the in-ear tips. There's now an AKG logo on the outside of each earbud, referencing something confirmed on the back of the box – the earbuds will have audio tuning by AKG.

There's a slightly wider charging case to go with the earbuds now, too, since their design has changed a decent amount. The back of the box claims the earbuds will get six hours from a single charge, and will have a fast-charge system to let you get an hour of listening from ten minutes in the case.

The back of the box also says that they'll come with "adjustable secure-fit earhooks", so it sounds like there will be more peripherals to help secure the earbuds for those who want to use them while running, for instance. With sweat and water resistance present and correct (although not pinned to a specific IP rating by the packaging) they certainly seem like a good fit for such a use.

That's most of what we can learn from the packaging, with the biggest detail still being the first real look at the new design. The only box pictured is the Galaxy Buds 3, so we still don't know if the Buds 3 Pro will look slightly different or basically the exact same.

Now it's once again over to Samsung - the clock is ticking down towards its next Galaxy Unpacked event, when these earbuds should get unveiled properly, but we don't have an official date. Whenever it does land, you can presume that the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will be on sale in stores by the time the presentation ends.