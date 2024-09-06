SwitchBot steals the show with revolutionary 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has released a brand new product lineup at IFA 2024, with the highly anticipated K10+ Pro Combo taking centre stage. It's a 3-in-1 home vacuuming solution, combining the functionality of a robot vacuum, lightweight cordless vacuum and a dual auto-emptying base station. The K10+ Pro Combo is available to preorder now for €799.99/£799.99/$799.99, with shipping taking place later this year.

Today marks the first official day of IFA 2024, meaning even more product launches will be popping up left, right and centre. It's not long before we reveal our favourites, but until then, let's explore what SwitchBot has to offer.

The smart home brand has released a brand new product lineup this year, impressing attendees with a new air purifier and smart roller shade. However, among the highlights is the highly anticipated SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro Combo, and there's no denying it's a show stealer.

The SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro Combo is a 3-in-1 home vacuuming solution, combining the functionality of the world’s smallest robot vacuum, the SwitchBot K10+ Pro, a lightweight cordless vacuum and a dual auto-emptying base station. Let's take a look at the features.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The K10+ Pro Combo combines the precision of a compact robot vacuum with the efficiency of a cordless vacuum, ensuring thorough cleaning in every space. There's no denying that this is new territory within the vacuum cleaning industry, so it's great to see such an innovative product take form.

In terms of waste collection, the K10+ Pro Combo features a dual auto-empty base station known as FusionBase. This handles waste from both the K10+ Pro and the cordless vacuum, emptying dust into a 3-litre dust bag that requires emptying only once every 70 days. It also contains TwinFlow Suction Technology for efficient, hands-free cleaning.

The device is pet-friendly with a dual anti-tangle design, and its lightweight design makes it perfect for multi-floor cleaning. The mini vacuum also supports Matter via SwitchBot matter-compatible hubs, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with various smart home systems.

The K10+ Pro Combo is available to preorder now for €799.99/£799.99/$799.99, with shipping taking place later this year.