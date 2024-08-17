SwitchBot has unveiled the world's smallest robot vacuum cleaner

With many appliances receiving the XL treatment in 2024, we weren't quite expecting SwitchBot to go in the opposite direction with its latest robot vacuum cleaner. The Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is a brand new upgrade of the brand's popular Mini Robot Vacuum K10+, now offering greater corner coverage and even greater power.

With an Anti-Tangle Rubber Brush, advanced Position Sensitive Detector (PSD) sensor and upgraded suction power reaching up to 3000Pa, the K10+ Pro is up there with some of the best robot vacuum cleaners, despite its compact size.

The SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro can be purchased for £419/$419 on Amazon UK and Amazon US when used in conjunction with the available vouchers. It's also available to buy from SwitchBot’s Official Website Store.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

The K10+ Pro's mini size allows it to provide exceptional corner and edge cleaning performance, especially navigating and cleaning areas other regular vacuums cannot reach. With a diameter of just 24.8 cm and a height of 9.2 cm, the K10+ Pro is ideal for vacuuming under dining tables, chairs, sofas and bookshelves.

It features an LiDAR sensor and a PSD sensor, providing a more precise perception of the home environment. This advanced perception system helps the vacuum navigate obstacles more effectively, and the sensitive cliff sensor ensures the K10+ Pro won’t fall off edges.

The K10+ Pro is also equipped with SilenTech technology, reducing noise to just 45dB during silent cleaning mode. The Do Not Disturb mode further enhances user comfort by preventing cleaning disturbances during work hours.

The launch comes after SwitchBot released the world's first fully automated robot floor cleaner last year.