Apple Watch Ultra 2 adds new ultra-bright display, new features and more

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple announced the second generation Apple Watch Ultra at its annual event in Cupertino, California, as reported in our Apple Event 2023 live blog. Like the new Apple Watch Series 9 – and this is something we're used to from the brand – the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more of an iterative step in the evolution of the rugged wearable as opposed to a complete redesign.

[Between us, it would've been strange if the second model in the line changed everything around. The original Apple Watch Ultra was pretty innovative as it was.]

The most significant improvement is the new, brighter display with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. In case you aren't a technical nerd, the maximum light output of the Apple Watch Series 9 is 2,000 nits – the Ultra 2's display is 50% brighter!

And the new screen isn't just brighter, but it's also utilised more than before. To showcase the real power of the big, bold screen of the Ultra 2, Apple is introducing a new Modular Ultra watch face that takes advantage of the large display, using the outermost edge to present real-time data, including seconds, altitude, or depth.

The new modular watch face (Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra also received the Apple S9 chip treatment. Apple’s most powerful watch chip yet delivers systemwide improvements and brand-new features, including a new double tap gesture and on-device Siri with the ability to access and log health data privately and securely.

Plus, just like the new Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a carbon-neutral product if you buy the watch with select straps. Apple claims emissions were reduced from the three biggest sources of greenhouse gases — materials, electricity, and transportation. The small amount of emissions remaining are offset by high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects.

Of course, the new wearable will run WatchOS 10 with all its advanced cycling and hiking features. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be ordered today, with availability beginning Friday, September 22. Recommended retail price of $799. Find out more about the best Apple Watches available now in our roundup.