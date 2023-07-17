iPhone 15 colours to get exciting refresh, according to manufacturer

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's iPhone 15 launch inches ever closer, with tradition stating that we'll see the phone series launched in September.

We're also building a bigger picture of what to expect each day, with the latest leak being about the colour options for the base Apple iPhone 15 and allegedly coming from a Foxconn employee.

Foxconn has been one of the manufacturers Apple has used for its iPhones for many years, so if the information does come from one of its workers, as suggested, that's a pretty good source.

They state that, in addition to the iPhone 14 colour variants currently available, the next iPhone range will be available in pink and green. However, there's bad news for those who like the existing blue edition - it's being ditched from the range.

That means we'll get black (midnight), white (starlight), green, yellow, pink and (Product) Red models.

The leak was shared by ShrimpApplePro on their Twitter feed. It seems to have come from Weibo originally, and includes a picture of the employee's Foxconn identity badge (with a thumb covering the picture).

Extra color for poor people iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pinkSo, - Midnight - Starlight- Green- Yellow- Pink- Product (RED) ? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9epJuly 15, 2023 See more

The iPhone 15 isn't expected to feature many dramatic upgrades. Although it'll adopt the A16 Bionic processor used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro, it is claimed. so should get a decent speed boost.

There will also be USB-C, of course, which Apple's switching to to pre-empt the 2024 EU deadline for all portable devices to adhere to the same charging standard.

We've also heard that the handset will get a wireless charging increase to 15W - the same as the other forthcoming phones in the family. While that's that's also the wattage supported on some current iPhones, they only hit that level of charging on Apple-certified MagSafe chargers.

The new battery charging levels will apply to general Qi-certified third-party charging pads too, it is said.

The iPhone 15 is tipped to launch alongside the iPhone 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max around 6 September and be available in stores by Friday 15 September 2023 - that's if the company's usual release schedule is an indication.

It'll likely have a 6.1-inch OLED display and a rear camera made up from a 48-megapixel main sensor, plus a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.