This is what the iPhone 15 looks like

The iPhone 15 doesn't have many secrets left, it seems: a new set of dummies from iPhone 15 case manufacturers shows the entire range from the standard model through the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The dummies have all been obtained by MacRumors, and I've embedded their YouTube video below. As you can see, the dummies are as close as you'll get to seeing the actual phones until someone leaks them in the metal.

What are the differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15?

The dummies don't look very different from the current iPhone 14 range, but there are some significant changes. The most important one is that the Lightning port is gone, replaced by USB-C. That means you'll be able to use the same charging cables as recent iPads or Macbooks. What you can't see is the rumoured difference between the USB-C on the standard iPhone/Plus and on the Pro/Pro Max: the latter is expected to get faster data speeds.

The dummies can't tell you whether these phones will be aluminium or titanium, confirm the existence of the dynamic island across the range, give any insight into the camera specifications or tell you what's inside, and as MacRumours points out they do have the unified volume button that recent reports say has now been cancelled for this generation. There does, however, appear to be a new Action button instead of a mute button, which is rumoured to work just like the one in the Apple Watch Ultra.

Although these dummies are several months ahead of the launch, production lead times means Apple will almost certainly have finalised the design of these phones so that its partners can soon start making them. So while it's possible that there may be slightly more recent versions, what you're seeing here is unlikely to change significantly between now and launch.