New renders show the iPhone 15 Pro up close and personal

If you want to know what the iPhone 15 Pro will look like, we shared a CAD render a few weeks ago – and now 9to5Mac has made even more renders (opens in new tab) based on interviews with multiple sources including iPhone 15 accessory makers. While of course they're not official, they may be the closest thing you'll get to the final product until Apple breaks its silence later this year: all of the details in the new renders are based on multiple sources rather than just individual people on Twitter.

The biggest change here is material rather than visual: while the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a slightly more rounder design with slightly narrower bezels, the big change here is the move to a titanium casing.

There's also likely to be a larger camera bump. According to 9to5Mac, the lenses protrude almost twice as much as they do on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Why is the iPhone 15 Pro camera bump bigger?

Apple wants to differentiate the Pro models from the rest of the iPhone 15 range, and with the current camera tech expected to move into the standard models it's likely that we'll see a significant upgrade to the Pros' camera setup this year. Multiple rumours say there'll be a periscope lens for better zoom, and that there's a new sensor that'll capture more light than before. That'll be handy for low light shooting and for reducing overexposure.

On the bottom there's the EU-mandated USB-C, which looks exactly like any other USB-C port, and on the side there are haptic volume and mute buttons that don't actually move but feel as if they do.

Last but not least, there's apparently going to be a new colour: a very deep red, which looks amazing in 9to5Mac's renders. It's a much more sober red than the red of Apple's Product[RED] iPhones, and I've already decided that's the one I want when it ships later this year.

As ever with rumours and speculation, nothing here is confirmed and even if every detail is accurate there's still time for Apple to change its plans. But it does look like this year's Pro is going to be quite the upgrade.