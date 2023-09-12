Apple once again sets the iPhone 15 Pro Max apart as the king of the hill

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

So, there was no iPhone Ultra. That leaves the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the premiere iPhone on the market, and what a phone it looks like too. This was far more than just the year that Apple added USB-C charging.



Both the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max will as expected feature a titanium body, albeit combined with aluminium too. It looks super slick, giving them an ultra-premium finish, but it has also helped create the lightest pro model iPhones ever. The new design also sports the thinnest borders of any iPhone and debuts the new 'action button' a multifunctional input above the volume buttons that replaces the mute slider. This new input is more than just a mute slider, it's programmable with a number of inputs.

Under the hood, a brand new A17 Pro chipset provides the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a supercharged power boost, and the first-ever phone utilising a 3nm process. This coupled with incredible gaming performance with a 20% faster GPU, makes for a pair of powerhouse handsets. The Pro Max however has a unique party trick that sets it apart .

(Image credit: Apple event)

A brand new 120mm periscope style lens gives the Pro Max up to 5x Optical zoom, the furthest ever on an iPhone. Optical zoom is much clearer than digital zoom, and on top of the other camera upgrades coming to the base models, this should be the best iPhone to take photos on ever.



Prices for the iPhone 15 Pro Max start at £1199 for 256GB of storage, which is less than many believed would be the case.