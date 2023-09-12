iPhone 15 sounds like a photography monster

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for something to take the perfect snap of your friends or fur babies, then search no longer, the iPhone 15 is the answer.

Not only have the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus received a massive hardware boost, with their cameras jumping from 12MP to 48MP, but Apple has today demonstrated the phone's new portrait shooting capabilities. And with it, your social media will soon be the envy of the world.

Portrait Mode is one of the best ways to take shots of people, but it's easy to forget to enable it when you just want to quickly snap and shoot. That's no longer an issue with the iPhone 15. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip. the entry-level models can recognise when a person is in the shot and switch to portrait mode automatically.

(Image credit: Apple Event)

That's not all though. Portrait mode itself has been improved with a richer colour and better low-light performance taking advantage of the improved smart HDR. If you did take a picture that you realised would look better in Portrait Mode, don't worry. The iPhone 15 can apply Portrait Mode after the fact, and even change the subject focus from one person to another. It might actually be difficult to take a bad picture now.

Dog and cat owners need not worry, the new Portrait Mode can recognise both cats and dogs and capture them in their full cuteness.

If you're keen on iPhone photography, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will bring these upgrades and more, including incredible 5x optical zoom.