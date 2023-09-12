iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models show off massive new features

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple Wonderlust event is live and underway, with new releases coming thick and fast. Now, there's a duo of exciting new phones to look at. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus have just been unveiled, sporting all of the latest and greatest tech Apple has to offer on their devices.

Let's start with the camera, which gets a decent bump up over previous generations. The 48MP sensor in use here – previously found on the iPhone 14 Pro models – represents a massive jump up from the 12MP camera found on the iPhone 14.

What's more, the sensor uses pixel binning to offer a 24MP image at 2x telephoto zoom. The camera uses computational photography to balance detail and lighting for the optimal shot.

Then, there's the Portrait mode. This gets an upgrade here, with Machine Learning detecting Portrait style photos, even if they aren't taken using Portrait mode. Users can then retrospectively turn them into Portrait images, adjusting the focus and background blur to suit.

Plus, with new Focus and Depth controls, the user can adjust the focus of a Portrait shot after capture. Say you snag a shot with two subjects in the frame, but the shot has focused on the wrong one. You can go in after the fact, and change the image to get it perfect for you.

Then there's the processor. That's the A16 Bionic chip – also found in last years' Pro models – and should give the iPhone 15 a decent boost. It's built using a 4nm architecture, which should offer more efficiency and power than its predecessor. It's also got faster CPU cores, which should help everything to feel a little more snappy overall.

There's also the display, which is a Super Retina XDR OLED panel. That has a peak brightness rating of 2,000 nits, which should make it easy to use, even in bright sunlight. That's also covered with Ceramic Shield, for top resistant qualities.

It also features the Dynamic Island. That was a Pro-only feature last time out, but makes its way to all models this time. That removes the camera notch and replaces it with a moving software notch. This can be utilised by different apps to offer on the fly updates, without getting in the way of the rest of the screen.

The rear of the device utilises a single piece of glass, with the colour built into the glass itself. The new device comes in five colours. Users can choose from black, yellow, pink, green and blue hues. All but the black have a slightly more pastel edge, too. The back is also textured, which should make it easier to hold onto.

When it comes to staying connected, the iPhone 15 range features a handful of new bits, too. There's a second gen ultra-wide band chip, for better Find My operation. Compatible devices can be found with ultra-precise directions, making it easier than ever to find the exact location of a missing device.

Prices start from $799 for the standard iPhone 15, and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus. We will update this page with the UK pricing when that becomes available.