Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Pro colours revealed in massive dummy leak

With the iPhone 15 launch event set to take place next week, we are just days away from learning about all of the new features set to debut. The new handsets are rumoured to feature a host of upgrades, which should make this one of the best iPhones yet.

Now, a video has emerged which claims to show off the new iPhone 15 range in detail. That comes from AppleInsider, and is said to feature dummies of the new handsets. The leak gives us the best look at the new range yet, showing off the new iPhone colours in all of their glory.

For the base models, that includes pastel shades of the yellow, pink and blue hues which were previously leaked, as well as black and white variants. For the Pro models, we see a white model, two different grey shades and a blue version.

The leak also gives us a good look at some of the rumoured features on the new devices. Interestingly, the Pro variants showcase the action button which we have heard so much about, while the base models retain the volume/mute rocker.

That's an interesting point of difference. We've heard a lot about the feature being added, but previous leaks have pretty unanimously suggested that the feature would hit all models. Having it on the Pro models only should offer users a good reason to upgrade to the premium variants.

Elsewhere, we get a good look at the redesigned chassis. That features more rounded edges than previous generations. It definitely looks subtle, but it's a noticeable difference. It's arguably quite a big departure, given the longstanding design of the iPhone in its current guise.

While the dummies can only show off physical changes, we have heard about a lot more, too. The Pro models are expected to feature a new processor, which utilises a 3nm fabrication process. That's a big deal, and should pack the handsets with more battery life and power, when needed.

The non-Pro models look set to take on new features, too. They have been widely rumoured to get the Dynamic Island, which debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models this year. We've also heard about them taking the 48MP camera from that model, too.

All of that is rumoured for the time being, though. However, it wont be for long. The launch event is set to take place on the 12th of September, leaving us less than a week away from getting a first look at the new handsets.