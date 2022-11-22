The iPhone 15 could get a powerhouse new 3nm processor

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a regular reader of T3.com, you'll know that the iPhone 15 rumour mill is already spinning vigorously. We've seen rumours of a redesigned, titanium chassis, a substantially higher price point and other features – like Always-On Display, 120Hz refresh rate, periscope lens and more – that would make it an instabuy for many people. It's shaping up to be the best iPhone yet.

But this latest rumour is by far the most appealing, because it will directly affect the iPhone 15's performance. Rumours suggest that Apple's next generation of chipsets – including the A17 Bionic that should be found in at least some of the iPhone 15 range – will be built using a 3-nanometer process. It comes as Apple's chip supplier, TSMC, has put plans in place to manufacture Apple chips at their new facility in Arizona.

That could well mean that the next generation of iPhones have "Made in USA" stamped on them, for the first time. Generally, labelling where a product is made comes down to where the greatest costs are attributed. It's very possible that a high-tech processor made in the USA would be a sizable cost, though this is only speculation for now.

So, what can we expect from a 3nm chip other than a "Made in USA" badge? Well, it should make everything faster and more efficient. Specifically, it should provide 15% more speed with the same power, or up to 30% less power at the same speed.

That's a really big deal, particularly on larger handsets. It should mean better battery life and higher levels of peak performance. Not that it's entirely needed. Apple's current flagship – the iPhone 14 Pro Max – already boasts some of the highest benchmark scores ever seen. But hey, if some is good, more has to be better, right?