iPhone 15 rumoured to get a massive upgrade, including titanium frame

The iPhone 14 was only released a few months ago, but already we're seeing swathes of rumours about its successor, the iPhone 15. It's been a mixed bag for the 14 range, with the vanilla model and the iPhone 14 Plus struggling to meet expectations, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max struggle to meet demand.

After Covid-19 restrictions were imposed at the main iPhone manufacturing facility in China, supply for the Pro variants dwindled and has made it nearly impossible to get hold of one before Christmas.

Now, it seems as though this could be the last iPhone to follow this design ethos, as rumours have emerged of a redesign heading for the iPhone 15. According to ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab), a Twitter account with a history of calling Apple information early, the next iteration of iPhone will get rounded corners, rather than the squared-edge design seen in recent years.

Many have questioned whether this will look similar to older models like the iPhone 5C, but this hasn't been confirmed. On top of the change in design, there could be a significant change in material. ShrimpApplePro also suggests that the chassis could be titanium on the next generation, similar to the case on the Apple Watch Ultra.

That would mark a substantial change. The current iPhone chassis is made of a blend of stainless steel and aluminium. Titanium is much more durable, without losing lightness. That would be a significant reason to upgrade to the new model.

At this point, it's just a rumour. No information was given about which models this will come to – we'd hope any redesign affects the whole range – but Apple has opted for a split tier structure in recent years, with Pro variants getting more new features. A titanium chassis would certainly be the kind of upgrade we'd expect on Pro handsets.