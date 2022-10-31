Looking to buy an iPhone 14? Act fast, or you may miss out

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to buy a phone around this time of year, you may well try to wait for a good Black Friday deal or some Christmas bargains. Often, even the best phones get some kind of discount or deal that makes them even more attractive.

But those looking to purchase a device from the iPhone 14 range – including the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – may be better off buying now, or risking not getting their hands on one at all.

After massive popularity caused issues with availability for the Pro and Pro Max variants, Apple has been dealt another blow. The companies' manufacturing partner, Foxconn, faces strict lockdown measures after an outbreak of Covid-19 at their main Zhengzhou plant caused a city-wide lockdown.

BBC Journalist, Stephen McDonell (opens in new tab), shared videos which he claimed shows a swathe of workers breaking out of the factory to escape the measures, though these claims are not verified. Foxconn have reportedly offered a 20% bonus for any staff who stay to complete all shifts until mid-November, amidst concerns over production capacity.

It looks set to put another spanner in the works for the iPhone 14 range. In their latest earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted that the company was unable to produce enough models of the iPhone 14 Pro to keep up with the demand. At the time of writing, Apple's UK webstore lists a three week wait time for the Pro, compared to a few days for the vanilla iPhone 14.

Will I be able to buy an iPhone 14?

There are already a host of great iPhone 14 deals available – great news for anyone looking to bite the bullet early. But will there be even better offers come Black Friday?

It's not likely. Apple itself doesn't take part in Black Friday like other retailers do. And, while you can get discounts and deals from third party sellers, I don't see them being substantial in such close proximity to the iPhone 14's release date.