Best iPhone 14 preorder deals for September 2022

During the recent Apple Far Out Event (opens in new tab), the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were revealed to the public – which means everyone is clamoring to get their hands on one and fast.

The good news is Apple just announced (opens in new tab) that preorders for the iPhone 14 and all of it's variations kick off this Friday, September 9 at 5:00AM PDT with hands-on available coming as early as Friday, September 16.

Preorder the iPhone 14 at the Apple Store this Friday! (opens in new tab)

While the preorders initially will only be available through the Apple Store (opens in new tab), carriers will of course be coming out with their own version of iPhone 14 preorder deals that you'll be able to take advantage of as soon as they drop. And when they do drop, they'll be right here with all the information you need to make the most informed decision when it comes to getting the best deal.

As with last year's iPhone 13 deals (opens in new tab), we're expecting to see similar offers when it comes to the latest entry in Apple's line of smartphones. Exclusive trade-in offers, BOGO deals, and much more should be available through the major carriers.

Unfortunately we don't have the specifics just yet, but as they become available you'll find the complete list of the best iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder deals below!

Best iPhone 14 Preorder Deals

Sit tight as we wait for carriers and retailers to start dropping their best iPhone 14 preorder deals this Friday! Once they become available, we'll be updating this section with the best deals and offers available.

Otherwise, head straight over to the Apple Store (opens in new tab) and get ready to place your preorder for the new iPhone 14!

How much does the iPhone 14 cost?

Pricing for Apple's newest iPhone 14 will be comparable to the iPhone 13 at launch, albeit with slight variances depending on which model you go with.

The cheapest option, the iPhone 14, starts at $799 and goes up from there while the iPhone 14 Plus starts $899.

The iPhone 14 Pro clocks in at $999 starting, while it's step up option the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

