iPhone 13 pre order deals are live! Here where you can grab the latest iPhone

iPhone 13 pre orders have officially been confirmed and as previously mentioned, the start date for pre orders will be this Friday, September 17. Pricing has also been revealed across the entire iPhone 13 line up, with pricing similar to the iPhone 12 from last year.

You'll be able to pre order the iPhone 13 from Apple starting this Friday at 5:00 a.m. PDT with full availability of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max starting September 24. This means you won't have to wait long to get your hands on your brand new iPhone.

The Apple Event, which gave us the reveal of Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 13, also included information and reveals including the AirPods 3 earbuds and Apple Watch Series 7. For those of us waiting specifically for the iPhone 13, however, the wait to get our hands on this sweet new phone is just about over.

As third party retailers such as Verizon, AT&T and the like begin to offer the iPhone 13 on sale, we'll include the best pre order offers below. Until then, head over to the Apple Store right now and get read to pre order your iPhone 13 this Friday!

Best iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro Pre Order Deals

Apple fans will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 starting Friday, September 17 from 5am PDT. That means carrier and retailers are going to start kicking out iPhone 13 deals on trade ins, carrier swaps and more. While there's plenty of offers to choose from, these are by far the best iPhone 13 pre order deals to go with if you can.

Get the iPhone 13 for free with qualifying trade-in Get the iPhone 13 for free with qualifying trade-in

AT&T has one of the best deals on iPhone 13 smartphones for both new and existing customers, offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credit towards the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and all other iPhone 13 models. Head to AT&T's store page to read the fine print.

New customers can get an iPhone 13 free New customers can get an iPhone 13 free

While Verizon's deal favors new customers, existing customers aren't left out entirely from this deal. Verizon is offering up to $800 in trade-in credit towards the new iPhone 13 line up for both new and existing customers, however new customers can receive up to $500 credits when they switch over to Verizon. Head to Verizon's store page for more details.

Free iPhone 13 plus free upgrades every two years Free iPhone 13 plus free upgrades every two years

New and existing customers can get an iPhone 13 for free when they sign up for T-Mobiles new 'Magenta Max" plan. They'll also get a new iPhone every two years when they trade in their old iPhone. A pretty slick deal if you're planning to stick to Apple for the foreseeable future. Head to T-Mobile for more details.

Is it worth pre ordering the iPhone 13?

Seeing as this is the biggest iPhone release ever, it's a smart choice to get yours pre ordered this Friday as soon as they are available. As with all iPhone launches, these things fly off the shelves and if you want to get your hands on one a soon as possible, we highly recommend placing your order as soon as they become available.

How to guarantee you get an iPhone 13 pre order

You can get an iPhone 13 pre-order in through a number of retailers, but the best place to bag the phone is directly through the Apple Store. But to do so successfully these are the steps we recommend you take:

1. Create and verify your Apple Store account now

Seriously, don't wait until the day of iPhone 13 pre-orders going live to make sure you have an Apple account and it is up to date and verified with your delivery address and payment details. Do it right now. Remember, Apple takes down its store in advance of pre-orders going live, so you won't be able to do it then, and that means that when iPhone 13 pre-orders do go live, you'll end up right at the back of the queue, as you won't be able to checkout your order if your account isn't verified. Every minute counts on iPhone 13 pre-order day.

2. Configure your order in advance

Now that the Apple Event keynote has ended head on over to the Apple Store and find the iPhone 13 you want, and in the right color and storage variant. Now, you won't be able to pre-order it yet, but what you can do is wishlist it as a favorite product. This will mean that come the iPhone 13 pre-orders opening, you'll already have your order ready to go. To do this configure the phone you want and then click the heart icon next to the greyed out "continue" button. This will add the handset to your favorites.

3. Ring up your new iPhone 13 on launch day immediately

Come iPhone 13 pre-order day, which is Friday 17 September (and most likely at 8am ET) head on over to the Apple Store immediately and process the order. You'll do this super fast as all you will be logged in, your account details will be correct, and you'll already have configured your new handset.

More iPhone 13 deals and trade in offers

Apple revealed during their California Streaming event that pre orders for the iPhone 13 will begin this Friday, September 17 through the Apple Store. After that, the iPhone 13 and all versions of the new smartphone will be available September 24 for purchase through other retailers, many of which will off trade in deals and other offers.

Once available, we'll list all of the best iPhone 13 deals right here to help you save the most money. Until then, you can go straight to the Apple Store via the links above to choose which iPhone 13 you'll be grabbing this Friday.

Up to $720 off iPhone 13 or up to $1,000 of iPhone 13 Pro Up to $720 off iPhone 13 or up to $1,000 of iPhone 13 Pro

Best Buy offers deals on the iPhone 13 on their own, but you can sign up with a number of carriers through them including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. New customers can instantly save up to $100 on the new iPhone by activating today, but Best Buy is also offering up to $1,000 trade-in credit through carriers on qualifying activations.

Up to $100 off the new iPhone 13 Up to $100 off the new iPhone 13

Walmart is offering up to $100 off new iPhones when you purchased, but they'll also most likely offer trade-in credit offers through the major carriers too. It's best to see just what they'll offer come Friday, September 17 before you decide to purchase here.

