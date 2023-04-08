I'm excited by an action button on the iPhone 15 Pro – and here's why

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 15 is likely still around five or six months away from being released. It doesn't feel that way, though, with a steady stream of rumours and leaks coming out, pretty much since the iPhone 14 range was first unveiled.

If everything we've heard comes true, we could be looking at one of the best iPhones ever released. Rumours include a titanium frame, solid-state buttons, a 3nm processor and a near-total redesign, which could change the iconic silhouette of the phone.

One leak we heard recently has flown somewhat under the radar, though – and I think it could be one of the best features overall. When we heard about how the capacitive buttons will work even when the phone is dead, we also learned about a change in the button layout.

Instead of the mute switch, the devices are rumoured to use a customisable action button, similar to the one seen on the Apple Watch Ultra. The information comes from a source within Apple's Development team, with a good track record, having correctly leaked information about the Dynamic Island last year, before that was unveiled.

And honestly, I think an action button would be fantastic. I use an iPhone 13 everyday, and I couldn't possibly tell you the last time I used that mute rocker. Aside from days when I'm expecting an important call, my phone is always set to mute anyway. I certainly don't need to be able to flick back and forth on the fly.

What I do need, though, is a quicker route to some apps or functions I use really frequently. That one-click access could be used in so many more useful ways, and the action button would even take that one step further, letting each individual user decide what is most important for them.

If it makes it onto the final device, it should be considered a real home run for Apple. iPhones aren't often praised for their customisation options, but this would allow users to really personalise their experience and increase the usability of their device. Now, roll on September, so we can see these in the flesh...