WWDC 2023 live blog: Apple VR headset, 15-inch MacBook and more expected

(Image credit: Apple) The sun is still around an hour away from rising in Cupertino, but already eager attendees are on their way for WWDC 2023. Some even got the chance to check in early last night – bagging some cool freebies in the process. Check out the tweet below from one person, who snagged a branded tote bag, cap and an array of badges. Lawn chair – we suspect – not included. This year’s swag from Early Check-in at #infiniteLoop #WWDC23 #wwdc pic.twitter.com/H9wdGxKslmJune 4, 2023 See more

(Image credit: Apple) With a regularity you could time your watch to, the Apple Store has once again gone down prior to WWDC 2023. Don't panic – this is entirely normal, but does mean we're going to see some new hardware at the event. Yay! So, what's it likely to be? I'd expect the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air to be in the fray, as well as the up-spec Mac Studio models which have garnered attention in the past week or so. Could the Reality Pro headset also be in there? I wouldn't like to guess, but I'd wager it's slightly less likely than the Macs. Anything is possible, though.

(Image credit: Apple) One of the big questions surrounding the event is whether we'll get a glimpse of the M3 chip. It would make some sense – the M2 chip debuted last year at WWDC 2022, after all. It's a big deal, too. If rumours are to be believed, the new processor will be among the first to use a 3nm architecture. That should offer enhanced performance and thermals. I'm not holding my breath, though. While the M2 did debut this time last year, the M1 arrived at an event in November 2020, so there's not a clear historical pattern. We've also heard that production is starting later this year, so it seems unlikely. An M2 Ultra, though, is a very real possibility – particularly with talk of a powerful new Mac Studio on the way.

(Image credit: Apple) We're also expecting to see an update to the Apple CarPlay system. Last year, at WWDC 2022, CarPlay got a pretty substantial update, which saw the software take over all of the screens on your car. It could even interact with data from the car itself, allowing you to control climate settings or radio play from a unified interface. Given such a large update was present last time out, we're tempering our expectations this time. I'd expect to see the company give a little more information about models where the new technology will be implemented from launch, though.

(Image credit: Apple) One of the things we're almost guaranteed to see is the new MacOS 14 update. Historically, these events have been used to showcase the technology, before they roll out to devices in the following months. The update is rumoured to be a relatively light one, with nothing major having leaked in the last few months. I'm expecting the rumoured new journaling app for iPhone to make it onto MacBooks as well, though. Perhaps the most interesting thing about MacOS is what it will be called. Every iteration has had both a number and a name, with recent examples using Californian towns as their inspiration. Apple have trademarked a whole bunch of these, which could give us an idea of what's coming – I like the sound of MacOS Sequoia, personally.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frederic J Brown) While we're looking away from the expected new tech for a moment, there's also a rumour of strike action taking place at the event today. That's from the Writers Guild of America – the trade body for writers across film and TV, radio and online media. Picketers are expected to attend Apple Park later today, as well as five other Apple retail locations across the USA. Indications suggest this will be a more peaceful protest than a full march, though, with strikers handing out leaflets to event-goers. The WGA justified the action, stating that Apple TV is a growing streaming platform which relies on writers to make its mark.

(Image credit: Apple) Good morning campers! T3's resident News Writer, Sam Cross, here to bring you through until lunchtime. And while the focus thus far has all been on the new hardware and software we're expecting, how about some cool exclusive merch? That's exactly what those lucky enough to be in attendance in Cupertino today can expect. Apparently, merchandise from the hit Apple TV show, Ted Lasso, will be on sale in the Apple Park visitor centre store. That includes the home kit of the legendary AFC Richmond, as well as scarves and other themed attire.

(Image credit: Apple) Of course, the most famous WWDC reveal of all is the infamous ‘iPhone moment’ when Steve Jobs revealed the phone that would change the world. Apple will be hoping its headset will do that all over again later today, but what's in store for its next phone?



There's no guarantee that we will see anything iPhone 15 but we should get a proper first look at iOS 17. A supposed early lookat iOS 17 showed customisable lock screen buttons and a revamped Control Centre among other things. I'd also love to know how the next iPhone and the Reality Pro headset will interact with each other, could we see it used as some sort of PSVR2-style controller?

WWDC is an ultra-slick event run by one of the biggest corporations in the world, but hasn’t stopped them from having fun in the past. Check out this mock funeral for Mac OS 9 back in 2002. I doubt we’ll see anything like that today, but there has been talk of a new MacOS perhaps being teased. MacOS 14’s name hasn’t been confirmed yet but surely it will continue the California town naming tradition?

(Image credit: Meta) Apple’s VR headset is reportedly going to be much more expensive than its rivals, around $3000 some say. This is an increasingly competitive market with the PSVR2 launching earlier this year and Oppo and Meta announcing new headsets just last week (coincidence?). Some are sceptical about VR’s use but having had plenty of hands-on time with the PSVR2, I could see it becoming an essential gaming device. Apple wants to go beyond that however with a ‘mixed-reality’ offering that can be used for work and play. In other news, if you’ve liked anything WWDC related on Twitter you might have noticed the unique ‘like’ animation. Pretty cool, but we’re hoping Apple has more in store for us today.

(Image credit: Unsplash / Carles Rabada) Today’s conference will be coming from Apple Park in Cupertino, California but what do you know about the swanky doughnut-shaped campus? More than 12,000 employees work in the four-story “Groundscaper” which even has its own lake in the middle. T3 Towers isn’t quite as cutting edge but it does have its own body of water when it rains, called a puddle. The “Spaceship” as Apple’s HQ is known, is actually only 1.7 miles away from the company’s original headquarters. It has no fewer than seven cafés so you could eat somewhere different each day of the week! If we do get a VR headset today, perhaps we could soon have our own virtual tours of the campus.

(Image credit: Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer.com) Tech Staff writer Andy Sansom on the early shift here! So what could we see at WWDC? Try saying that 5 times fast! The big talk is all about Apple’s rumoured VR headset, supposedly called the Apple Reality Pro. This would be the company’s first foray into virtual reality and fans everywhere are giddy with excitement, even if it apparently will cost $3000. At that price, it better be the best headset on the market. In this reality, there’s also talk that we will see a new 15-inch MacBook Air and a look at a new MacOS and iOS 17, Apple’s latest iPhone operating system. That’s not including any surprises, so there’s plenty to look forward to.