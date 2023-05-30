MacOS 14: what to expect, rumoured features, release date and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With WWDC 2023 just around the corner, many are beginning to speculate about the software and hardware we might see at the event. Rumoured hardware includes a 15-inch MacBook Air and the long-awaited Reality Pro headset.

On the software side, new iterations for all of Apple's products are expected. That includes iOS 17 for iPhone and WatchOS 10 for the Apple Watch.

Of course, that also means a new version of the MacBook operating system – MacOS 14, in this case – is expected to be on show. But what will it include? Let's take a look.

When will MacOS 14 be released?

WWDC 2023 kicks off on the 5th of June. That's likely to be when we get a first glimpse of big things like MacOS 14, with the keynote speech taking place at 10am PT / 6pm BST.

That doesn't mean you'll have access right away, though. Historically speaking, the software takes a few more months for a public release – around October or November time. It does tend to go through public beta testing in between, though, meaning you might not have to wait quite as long to get your hands on the new features.

What features will MacOS 14 have?

It's been an unusually quiet few months for MacOS, with barely a whisper said about the new operating system. There may well be a reason for that, too.

A few months ago, popular Apple insider, Mark Gurman, stated that MacOS 14 looked set to be an incremental update. Speaking on the MacRumors podcast in April, Gurman said, "I haven’t heard anything remarkable about MacOS."

That, combined with a distinct lack of leaks about the software could be cause for concern. However, we can likely infer a few things which could crop up.

First is the rumoured new journaling app for iOS. The app is touted as a boost for mental wellbeing, allowing users to enter multimedia into an app on their phone to document their day. If that does see the light of day, I'd expect to be cross-platform, allowing users to collate their thoughts from any device.

In a similar vein, I'd expect any update to the Control Centre on iPhones to be replicated across all platforms. Certainly, if the rumoured update proves to be more of a fresh lick of paint than a total rework, I'd expect that to carry over onto MacOS.

Which models will get MacOS 14?

With MacOS 13, most devices released from 2017 onwards were compatible. That's pretty good going, ensuring at least five years of software updates.

With rumours that MacOS 14 may not be a hugely substantial upgrade, many have questioned whether the list of compatible devices will change. Some suggest that similar system requirements could see all of the current crop of supported devices get the green light.

There's no way of knowing for sure prior to the official launch. However, if the MacOS section of Apple's keynote looks set to be a bit thin, cheering about maintaining support for all models would certainly be a welcome addition.

What will MacOS 14 be called?

Every version of MacOS is also given a name, alongside the number-based system. Recently, these have been named after locations in Apple's home state of California.

Popular Apple tipster, Mark Gurman, has had a guess about what could come next. He says that, because MacOS 14 looks to be a smaller update, Apple will pick a location that is geographically close to Ventura – the name used for MacOS 13. He guessed that Malibu could get the nod.

However, a list of Apple-trademarked city names was shared on Twitter. Malibu doesn't feature on there, and they have yet to use one which wasn't, suggesting that prediction might fall short. There are still some good options on there, though – I like the sound of MacOS Sequoia, personally.

3 things I'd like to see in MacOS 14

While the rumoured feature set is light, that doesn't stop us from dreaming about features we'd like to see on MacOS. I've managed to narrow it down to three top picks that I think would elevate the overall user experience.

First, I'd like to see integration of widgets on the home screen. Other Apple devices have taken on widgets in recent years, and I can see them being useful on Mac. At the moment, widgets are hidden away in the Notification Centre. But with so much free space on the desktop, I'd love the ability to place a few for easy access.

Next, I'd like to see more apps from other devices migrate onto Mac. We saw the Clock and Weather apps finally join the party in MacOS 13, and I'd like that trend to continue. In particular, Translate would be really useful, as well as the Watch app, to allow for better control of a paired Apple Watch.

Finally, I'd like to see the Launchpad get a redesign. At the moment, it feels a little out of the way – particularly if you're used to a Windows setup, where apps can be integrated on the home screen. I'm also not suggesting that's the approach Apple should take. Personally, I'd prefer the to see Launchpad as a smaller window, which could be moved around on the desktop just like other apps.