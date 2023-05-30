This could be the first game on the Apple Reality Pro headset

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WWDC 2023 is right around the corner, and speculation is rife about the Apple Reality Pro headset. While nothing official has been confirmed, swathes of leaks and rumours have emerged, suggesting that the device could be launched soon.

Many have suggested that the device will launch with a flagship VR game or app. That would make sense, giving Apple something to sing about for its new flagship product, and helping it to shine out from the sea of VR headsets on the market.

Now, we might have an insight into which game that is. The founder of Hello Games, Sean Murray, has tweeted an emoji of an Apple twice in the last 24 hours. The developer features much-loved games like No Man's Sky – an open world adventure game set in space.

It's not the first link between Apple and Hello Games. At WWDC last year, Apple announced that No Man's Sky would be available on MacBook and iPad later that year. That never materialised, though.

While there's a chance that this is just a rehashing of last years' news, many have also speculated that the title could make an appearance on the Reality Pro headset. That wouldn't be too much of a surprise. The game is already available on VR systems like the PSVR2.

If so, it would be a nice addition to the platform. While early reviews of the game weren't great, the team at Hello Games have worked tirelessly to reinvigorate the title, leading to many more popular reviews in recent months.

While it would be a great addition, I'm not sure it's quite the flagship Apple would be thinking of. Given that it's already available on other VR systems, it doesn't quite have the exclusivity which would drive users to Apple's new headset.

We won't have to wait long to find out either. As this is being written, WWDC is a mere six days away – be sure to tune in to see what goodies make it to the final product.