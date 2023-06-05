Apple unveil the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WWDC 2023 is underway and first out of the gate is one hotly-anticipated product – the 15-inch MacBook Air. The newest addition to the MacBook range brings the lightweight, portable design ethos of the original M2 MacBook Air, but with more screen real estate.

The new Air runs an M2 chip, which has proven itself to be a massively powerful option. You'll also find a pair of Thunderbolt ports on the side, as well as a MagSafe charger, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What does all of that add up to? According to Apple, the best 15-inch laptop on the market. That's a big claim, so how do they back it up? Well, according to Apple, the new Air is 12 times faster than the last Intel based MacBook Air.

They also made a lot of comparisons to other laptops running the latest Intel i7. They say it's twice as fast, with double the resolution and 25% more brightness. And, even with all of that added performance, they still manage to get 50% more battery life, with the laptop rated for 18 hours. The casing is also 40% thinner and half a pound lighter than other laptops, at 3.3 pounds and 11.5mm thick.

Elsewhere, you'll find a six-speaker sound system and a fanless design that ensures total silence. That was last seen on the M1 MacBook Air, and it's a feature I really love – no more air raid sirens when you put your laptop under load.

You'll be able to spec up the 15-inch MacBook Air with up to 24GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage. Prices start from $1,299, and can be ordered from today, with shipments starting next week.