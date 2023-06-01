Meta Quest 3 unveiled in official teaser

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Talk of the best VR headset on the market is rampant right now. With the Apple Reality Pro headset looking set to debut at WWDC next week, many are asking questions about the role VR can play in our lives.

Of course, it's not brand new technology, though. Devices like the Meta Quest 2 have been on sale for a while now, offering a first-person gaming experience unlike anything else.

Now, its successor – the Meta Quest 3 – has been unveiled. Shared on the Instagram page of company CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, the teaser video describes the devices as "reimagined and redesigned from the inside out."

What does that really mean, though? In this case, quite a lot. For starters, the new device is 40% slimmer than the Quest 2, with an updated Snapdragon chipset that has double the GPU processing power on board. Combine that with new higher resolution displays, and you should find a gameplay experience that is greatly improved, with smoother motion and better graphics.

Arguably the biggest new feature is Meta Reality. This is the brands' take on Mixed Reality, fusing the real world around you with virtual additions. That could mean gameplay, or even the opportunity to redesign your living room.

The feature has been intelligently designed, with depth sensors that allow you to maintain the perspective of the physical world. That's pretty crucial – not only does it ensure the virtual aspects of the experience are placed correctly, it also allows you to move around without bashing your shins on the coffee table.

The new device is set to launch this autumn, with pricing from $499.99. There's no word on UK pricing yet – directly converted, that's about £400, which is roughly the same as the Quest 2. More details and a closer look at the new headset have been promised for the Meta Connect event which is taking place on the 27th of September.