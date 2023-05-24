Did we just get a first glimpse of iOS 17?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WWDC 2023 is right around the corner, with excitement building for the hardware and software expected to be unveiled. That includes products like the Apple Reality Pro headset, and a long-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air.

It's also likely to be the first time we see software like WatchOS 10 for the Apple Watch and iOS 17 for the iPhone. Now, concept renders based on rumoured upgrades for the latter have potentially given us a first look at the new software.

In a video posted by Nicholas Ghigo, the leaked specs are brought to life for the first time. The video shows off customisable lock screen buttons and widgets, stackable home screen widgets, a customisable Control Centre and more.

Now sure, these are only concept renders. We don't know for sure that these features will arrive on the new update, nor do we know that they'll look like this if they do. But they have been well designed with Apple's signature design style in mind.

Personally, I really like the look of this. There are some great features included in the video which would make using an iPhone much more enjoyable.

One which I particularly enjoyed was the ability to lock apps with biometrics. That would allow users to enjoy greater security over the apps that matter to them, similar to the Locked Chats feature recently deployed on WhatsApp.

I really hope this proves to be a prophecy of what's coming for Apple. It's certainly plausible, too. Recent rumours have suggested a whole host of small usability upgrades are coming. These aren't the kind of upgrades you'd shout about as a headline feature, but will offer a range of extra options for users which could drastically improve the overall package.

We don't have long to wait until we'll know how accurate this is, either – WWDC is less than two weeks away now!