Apple just unveiled the mother of all Mac computers

If you’ve ever used the Mac Pro or the Mac Studio and decided there just wasn’t enough power, then you’re either a supervillain or an entire government. But you’re in luck, at WWDC 2023, Apple just announced new models with some incredible new silicon.

Providing you’re not looking for the portability of a Mac Mini, these two new desktop Macs with M2 Silicon are the ultimate machines. Or should that be ultra? The Mac Pro and the top-spec Mac Studio machines will in fact be powered by the brand-new Apple M2 Ultra chipset.

(Image credit: Apple)

This chip is composed of two M2 Max chips attached together, it sounds rudimentary but the results are incredible. The Mac Pro has a 24-core CPU, 76 core GPU and Apple has promised it will be 30% faster than the M2 Max and 3 times faster than the fastest Intel-powered machine while the Mac Studio will be 6 times faster than the quickest Intel Mac. The Mac Studio will also have a cheaper M2 Max spec variant.

They won't come cheap however, the Mac Studio will cost $1999 while the Pro will set you back $6999, clearly, it's not for the average user. The Mac Pro will be available from next week.

Honestly, if you can't perform the tasks that you need with the new Mac Pro, then you probably work for NASA.