WWDC visitors can pick up this cool Apple TV merchandise

WWDC 2023 is finally here, and in just a few short hours the Apple team will take to the stage in Cupertino to tantalise us with new hardware and software. Among the highlights, we're expecting to catch a first glimpse of the Apple Reality Pro headset, as well as new software like iOS 17 and MacOS 14.

If you're lucky enough to be in attendance, though, you might also be able to get your hands on some cool merchandise. According to respected Apple tipster, Mark Gurman, the Apple Park visitor centre store will begin selling merchandise from the Ted Lasso series today.

The roll-out had been expected to hit a wider variety of stores, but Gurman has since dismissed this, saying that other stores have been asked to destroy the merch. But the store on-site will reportedly still have stock, meaning attendees can pick up some cool clothing from the hit series.

The range is made in partnership with Nike, and includes the official AFC Richmond kit. It has been on sale from Nike for a while now, but this marks the first time Apple will have the range available to purchase.

It's not hard to see why, either. The show – which follows an American coach trying to lead an English football club to glory – has been a smash hit for Apple TV.

If you're not in attendance, you can keep up with everything happening in the run up to the event here at T3. Our WWDC 2023 live blog will be running all day and throughout the event.