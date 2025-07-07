Lately the best streaming services seem to have gone all-in on sci-fi shows and movies. But where's a good romance when you need one?

Well, it's Netflix to the rescue this week, as Andrew Garfield's and Florence Pugh's new movie, We Live In Time, has hit the streamer – and it'll have you streaming, too, albeit with tears in abundance.

The two stars are both Academy Award nominees and their chemistry in this movie is doubtless – indeed, it looks like We Live In Time is one for future awards lists. You can see why in the trailer below:

We Live In Time trailer

WE LIVE IN TIME - Official Trailer [4K] - Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh

What's We Live In Time about?

We Live In Time is a funny yet emotional exploration of life, love and loss. It's a poignant tale of life's big questions, ultimately, condensed into a relatable movie for all.

Almut, played by Florence Pugh, and Tobias, played by Andrew Garfield, have a chance encounter that kicks off their relationship with a bang (literally). It's hardly the picture-perfect meeting, but quickly progresses into a tale of falling in love.

Except, without giving away the fundamental reveal of the movie, there are clear hurdles in their way – ones that will ultimately limit their years together. Just as we all have limited time, which is why this movie will grab you and make you want to grab your loved ones too.

Directed by John Crowley, best known for the recent Brooklyn, starring Saoirse Ronan, We Live In Time hits a different tone and, indeed, time. It's a deeply moving romantic tear-jerker, with just the right amount of you've-got-to-laugh comedy moments to maintain its balance.

Is We Live In Time worth watching?

We Live In Time is an inevitable crowd-splitter, with many critics calling its content "mediocre" but its stars "exceptional". That shows the power of Garfield and Pugh here.

Audiences are, thus far, on the more positive take, though. Rotten Tomatoes' verified scores sit the movie at a decent 83% rating – showing its "emotional" content has really resonated with many.

It's those reviews (of which there are over 1000 and counting) that really sell We Live In Time. "Wow, what an impact it had," reads one. "Absolutely captivating and deeply moving," reads another.

Be warned, though, you'll be bawling your eyes out within 15 minutes of the movie's start, as this one is a real tear-jerker. But, just sometimes, that's exactly what the doctor ordered. Then you can get back to your sci-fi binge after.