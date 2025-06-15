Netflix queues up a transatlantic comedy feast with some huge stars

There's a point near the end of the first trailer for Netflix's new comedy series Too Much when the level of cameos being snuck in starts to feel absurd. I'm not being vague, either – the moment is when Andrew Scott's face flashes up on-screen – that's when it all becomes, well, too much.

This is a show from Lena Dunham, who famously created Girls, and that pedigree goes a long way to explaining why so many famous faces have been roped into the first season of a new comedy launch – including Naomi Scott and Richard E. Grant, too. You can check out the trailer below ahead of its launch on 10 July.

TOO MUCH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a young woman in New York whose life is completely upended when she goes through a bad breakup. Things are compounded when her ex gets together with Polly, played by none other than Emily Ratajkowski – and the only thing left for her to do is to move to London as an escape.

She does just that, encouraged by her friends, but soon finds that life alone in the British capital can be more than a little isolating (we've all been there). When she meets a local musician, though, she clearly thinks she might have found the one. He's played by Will Sharpe, but is a little spikier than he first appears, as things progress.

It looks like we'll be expecting plenty of messy relationship and situationship dramas, along with a healthy dash of America-meets-UK humour, complete with bafflingly posh parents, some of the most famous tourist sites anywhere, and a whole heaping of fish out of water stuff. Whether it meets the high bar set by the calibre of cameo it's been queuing up, only time will tell.

Dunham hasn't been in the TV game as much recently, and after spawning one of the defining hits of the past couple of decades with Girls, it would do wonders for her reputation if she can make lightning strike twice. Speaking for a generation that she's no longer part of might be a challenge too far, though – who can say until we've seen the show?

