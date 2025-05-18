Prime Video's latest movie trailer has everyone reacting the same way

The way the biggest and best streaming platforms now operate, it can feel a little random as to when and how they drop new trailers, even for highly anticipated movies and series on their books. Sometimes, though, it feels like all logic flies out of the window.

That's how I'd describe the decision to put a trailer for Oh. What. Fun. up on Prime Video's channels this week, advertising an explicitly holiday-themed movie months before its time. The reaction in the trailer's comments underlines a consensus on this front, too.

What is Oh. What. Fun. about?

Oh. What. Fun. - Exclusive Sneak Peek | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The movie will star Michelle Pfeiffer as a bedraggled mum struggling to keep her eclectic extended family's Christmas on the rails, and has a pretty impressive cast to support here. It includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Dominic Sessa, who broke out so memorably in The Holdovers last year (an excellent holiday movie for those inexplicably in the mood).

It seems like it'll be a sort of reversal of the Home Alone formula, where Pfeiffer instead finds herself stranded out without her family. That's well and good, and the movie might well be quite fun, but that doesn't explain why we're getting a trailer for it in May, more than six months before its release on 2 December.

People are confused...

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

We often get trailers for huge shows just weeks before they arrive on Prime Video, so this level of lead-in is baffling, and people all agree on that in the comments. One commenter said: "I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen a Christmas movie advertised in May. Crazy."

Another agreed wholeheartedly: " Why are you teasing a Christmas movie in May?" It's a valid question, and I'd imagine we won't hear much about the movie until right before it finally comes out in early December. Expect the mystery of why the trailer came out this week to remain unsolved into perpetuity, folks, since Amazon's unlikely to come out and say it was a mistake.

What'll be interesting is to see how the movie fares when it arrives, but we've got a long wait until that point from now!