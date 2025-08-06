Amazon Prime Video in August 2025: highlights you can't miss

August is upon us, acting as more confirmation (in case you needed it) that summer is a brilliant time to sink in with your pick of the best streaming services available. For anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription, that's likely to mean Prime Video, since you get it for free with your sub.

The streamer generally doesn't go longer than a couple of weeks without adding something new to watch, and this month is no exception to that rule. I've gone through everything coming to Prime Video in August 2025 and picked out a handful of top options that you'll want to know about.

The Pickup

The Pickup - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 6 August

There's nothing like a good old-fashioned action comedy, and few stars have a career to underline that fact like Eddie Murphy. He's anchored some of the best movies the genre has ever produced, and it looks like he has another really fun example on the way in The Pickup.

He's paired with Pete Davidson as a pair of cash couriers who find themselves in hot water when a criminal mastermind takes aim at their armoured van. The fact that she's a recent hookup of Davidson's adds another layer of interest, and and it's pretty clear that the whole movie will be a silly slice of fun.

Butterfly

Butterfly - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 13 August

This one looks like it'll lean much harder into action than comedy, although there are clearly some light-hearted notes to Butterfly. It tells a father-daughter story with a pretty major twist – the duo in question have been separated for years after the dad (Daniel Dae Kim) was forced to fake his own death.

That's the sort of thing that working in the spy business can bring about, and along the same lines, he discovers that his daughter has been brought up in the way of stealthy work by a less-than-innocent organisation. They'll have to patch things up quick if they're going to foil a world-threatening plot.

The Map That Leads to You

The Map That Leads To You - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 August

For those looking to sink into something really romantic, The Map That Leads to You seems perfect. It'll tell a swooning love story when it arrives late on in the month, centring around one young American's journey to Europe to see the continent with her friends.

The one thing she doesn't bank on, of course, is making a deep connection with someone she meets on the road (or on the rails, given this is an inter-railing trip). The big question is, if you think you might have just met your soulmate, can you really tear yourself away to go back home to your boring old life?

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 13 August

Finally, those who are looking for some pure silliness this month (albeit, the type of silliness that you definitely can't let your kids watch) can bite into the second season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, the surprisingly successful spin-off from the animated movie that broke so many taboos in the form of food puns galore.

Given that the whole thing is basically a vehicle for Seth Rogen and his friends to push the envelope and make jokes they couldn't get away with in live action, it's lucky that they do it so charmingly. There are too many puns to count, and some really fun punchlines – if you were a fan of the first season, this new run of episodes promises plenty more of the same.