Amazon's massive action series looks like John Wick for bad guys

It's a little hard to gauge whether The Terminal List was a success for Amazon, after its release a couple of years ago – the Chris Pratt-fronted action series probably got plenty of viewers, but it didn't do great with critics and reviewers. Still, one big indicator has now been fulfilled to show that Amazon believes in the franchise: it's got a sequel.

Well, that's not quite right. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is actually a prequel, taking the brooding and gone-rogue character that Taylor Kitsch played in the original series, and giving us the story of how he got to that point. It promises more action, more shootouts, more explosions and more extremely brooding soldiers talking about the morality of war.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If that sounds a lot like the original The Terminal List, then that's about right – I don't think this new season is aiming to rip up the manual all that much. Kitsch's character, Ben Edwards, does seem like he might be a slightly more interesting central figure than Pratt's was the first time out, though. He's also looking extremely John Wick thanks to that beard and hair, albeit a much more evil version.

On that point, he's clearly conflicted, and evidently toying with the idea of breaking the chain of command to do what he thinks is the right thing during engagements. It's only natural that when someone offers him the chance to do so more regularly, he might grab it. All this looks like it'll be observed by a new character played by Tom Hopper, from The Umbrella Academy.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

He features pretty heavily in the trailer as a voice of reason and concern about Edwards' direction of travel, and there's clearly at least one scene featuring Pratt returning to the show he fronted. His character will be informed in no uncertain terms that Edwards might be about to do something irreversible, which is pretty prophetic if you've seen the original season.

The new show drops on 27 August, so there isn't long to go before you can start infiltrating its dark world. Get it on your watchlist if you haven't already.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors