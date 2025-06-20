Amazon's biggest star confirms the news we've all been waiting for

When you take a sweeping look over the quite wide slate of shows that Amazon Prime Video now makes, there's one character who stands above all the others. I'm not getting into matters of taste or ratings, though, I'm talking about literal stature.

Jack Reacher is a man mountain played by Alan Ritchson, and he's way taller than your average show's lead, which is a huge part of his charm, including in the pageturning novels that the series is based on. That series has gone down a storm, quickly becoming one of Prime Video's best and most successful show, so it's always good news to learn that it's coming back for more.

There was never any actual doubt that we'd get a fourth season of Reacher, but a couple of posts from its star in the last week or so have told us much more about it. For one thing, he let us know which novel the show will be adapting next – it's Gone Tomorrow, the 13th novel in the long sequence that author Lee Child has penned.

That was a nice confirmation that Ritchson was, on some level, engaged in work on the next run of Reacher episodes – but he went a step further just beforehand, showing off a scrip for the show resting on a subway seat.

Given that Gone Tomorrow features the subway heavily, it was a nice hint at what was coming, but it also basically confirms that the show has started shooting, or is about to. That means we shouldn't have to wait years to see its next season, which is always nice.

Gone Tomorrow has one of the Reacher series' most impactful openings (in a series known for books that start really well). Reacher's sitting on the New York subway when he sees what looks like a potential bomber – but when he approaches her, she kills herself.

From there, it's classic Reacher as he refuses to let go of the case without figuring out why she was in that position, and why she did what she did. What he uncovers, needless to say, is a lot bigger than it first looks. The fun of seeing Reacher in the Big Apple for an extended period of time should be worth the price of entry alone.

